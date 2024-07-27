Larry Gulick Named July "Veteran Of The Month

July 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another local veteran is being honored for his service.



Larry Gulick, a Howell resident, has been named the Livingston County Veterans Council’s “Veteran of the Month” for July.



His service in the United States Marine Corps spanned from 1989 to 2010. The Council said Gulick has demonstrated “continued dedication to his community through various leadership roles in organizations such as the Marine Corp League, American Legion Post 141, American Legion Riders, and VFW Post 6464”.



The Council congratulated Gulick on his dedicated service to the community and nation, saying his contributions are greatly appreciated.