Lane Closures Expected Through Nov. 10 on Grand River in Brighton

October 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton issued a notice that periodic lane closures may impact drivers on East Grand River Avenue through November 10th.



Portions of EB Grand River Ave. south of downtown Brighton will close intermittently, starting on November 1st and extending through November 10th.



The closures allow the City's contractor to connect the water and sewer service for the new LOC Credit Union building at 1025 East Grand River.



While the work is being conducted, intermittent lane closures will occur in the far right lane of east/southbound Grand River between the entrance to Caretel Inn/Planet Fitness to Kissane Avenue.



Drivers will be impacted mainly during the daytime hours.



Any questions or concerns can forwarded to dps@brightoncity.org or by contacting the City directly at 810.225.8001.