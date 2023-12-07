Lane Closure On Grand River In Downtown Brighton Friday

December 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lane closure on Grand River in downtown Brighton on Friday will cause traffic issues and likely delays for motorists.



The City advises that there will be a lane closure on Grand River at North Street.



The right lane of east/southbound Grand River will be closed, which will cause traffic interruptions for vehicles traveling on Grand River and North Street.



The City asks that motorists drive with caution in the area for the safety of other drivers, pedestrians, and crews.