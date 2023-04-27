US-23 Lane & Bridge Closures Next Week

April 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists are being advised of some upcoming bridge and lane closures in the Northfield Township area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of the North Territorial Road bridge over US-23 next Tuesday from 8am to 6pm.



Next Wednesday, the 8 Mile Road bridge over US-23 will be closed, again from 8am to 6pm.



Also next week, single and double lane closures are scheduled on both northbound and southbound US-23 in the area of Barker Road.



More information and detour routes are available in the provided link.