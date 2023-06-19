LACASA’s Garden Tour Fundraiser Set for July

June 19, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County will be full of blooms and blossoms during LACASA Center’s 24th Annual Garden Tour fundraising event set for Saturday, July 8, 2023.



This year’s charity event is designed with relaxation in mind. Guests are invited to explore six private gardens at a leisurely pace and get ideas for their own outdoor spaces.



New this year is Petals, a café-style stop at the tour’s midway point, where guests can sit and relax, enjoy light refreshments, socialize, and shop the Blooming Raffle display.



Additional offerings include the annual Summertime Quilt Raffle, featuring a handmade quilt created by the Casual Quilters Guild of Brighton. Each year, this group designs a one-of-a-kind quilt for the tour and donates it to LACASA for a summer fundraiser.



The Stargazer Scavenger Hunt offers sleuthing guests some fun along the way while they search for garden clues. Guests who correctly answer the clues are entered into a special prize drawing. Scavenger hunt entry sheets are offered at all garden entrances.



Tour hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Attendees will experience a variety of eclectic gardens in urban, suburban and country settings. Homeowners will be available to chat with guests about garden planning and green thumb tips.



Tickets for the one-day event are $25 and can be purchased at LACASA Center in Howell, or online at lacasacenter.org. Early-bird registrants who purchase tickets by June 30 will be entered in a special prize drawing.



LACASA’s Garden Tour is an annual fundraising event that includes a year of advance planning and organization. The Garden Tour Committee begins selecting gardens in August for the following year’s tour.



All proceeds will benefit local victims and survivors of child abuse and interpersonal violence at LACASA Center. To learn more about the event, or to view garden descriptions and a tour map, visit the provided link.