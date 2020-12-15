LACASA Toy Drive Ends Saturday

December 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Less than a week remains in a drive to help bring holiday joy to children-in-need at a local crisis shelter.



The LACASA Center’s annual Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive runs until this Saturday, December 19th. LACASA provides around-the-clock help and assistance to victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. They are asking Livingston County residents to donate a new, unwrapped toy for children, or gift cards for teens and tweens to their LACASA Collection resale boutique.



Donated gifts will fill Santa’s sleigh to be delivered to children living in LACASA’s Crisis Shelter during the holidays. Age appropriate toys and gift cards will additionally be given out at their annual Children’s Holiday Party.



Some of the ideas for gifts they are looking for most are arts and crafts kits, remote control toys, infant/toddler toys and books, board games, card games, movies, and gift cards. As a bonus, everyone who donates during the toy drive receives a special coupon for 50% off one item at the LACASA Collection, excluding furniture.



For more information contact Jessica Bergum at (517) 548-1350, or email jbergum@lacasacenter.org