LACASA Seeks Help For Survivors With LETS Bus Fare Costs

October 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is seeking assistance to help survivors with LETS bus fare costs.



The LACASA Center is an independent non-profit that assists victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault.



Officials say they’re in immediate need of LETS bus token donations for survivors living in LACASA’s Crisis Shelter or in their Transitional Supportive Housing units.



Clients utilize LETS buses as a reliable means of transportation when they need to access services outside of LACASA. The tokens are said to provide much-needed transportation for survivors and their children.



To donate fares for clients at LACASA, those interested can visit the LETS office located at 3950 W. Grand River and specify the bus tokens are being purchased for LACASA. The tokens can then be dropped off at LACASA Monday through Friday from 9am-4:30pm.