LACASA Collection Store To Close Wednesday

July 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A charity resale boutique operated by a local non-profit is moving and will be closing its original location next week.



In preparation for its move, The LACASA Collection will permanently close the current location in the Kroger/Crossroads Town Center Plaza on Wednesday, July 24th at 6pm.



The LACASA Center asks that people be patient as they work to prepare their new and improved store, located at Tanger Outlets in Howell Township, next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet store.



Officials said they anticipate the work will go quickly, and they’ll continue updating their valued shoppers and donors with information on a grand opening, new donation hours, and volunteer opportunities as soon as possible.



In the meantime, people are asked to think of LACASA Collection when sorting through their closets and homes. The new location is more than twice the size of the current store, and LACASA said they’ll need help to fill it with quality resale items. In particular, women’s clothing in sizes XL and above, children’s clothing in all sizes, and furniture in good repair are needed.