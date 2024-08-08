LACASA Collection Hosting Donation Drive Ahead Of Re-Opening

August 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A donation drive is underway for a local non-profit.



LACASA Collection, the charity resale boutique benefiting LACASA Center, is asking for the community’s help to fill the racks and stock the shelves ahead of the opening of its new location at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell.



Renovations are wrapping up at the new location, which is more than double the size of the previous store in the Howell Kroger/Crossroads Plaza, and will require additional high quality, new or like new merchandise to fill.



In preparation for the grand opening, the store is holding a special donation drive today through Sunday.

LACASA President & CEO Bobette Schrandt said “Since we opened in 2017, the community has been so generous in donating their valuable items to support our store and LACASA’s mission, and we are so excited to take things to a new level as we begin this next chapter”.



Donations will be accepted from 9am to 2pm at the back entrance of the new store, which is located next to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet.



LACASA Collection only accepts items in good condition, free of stains, odor, or signs of excessive wear.

Acceptable items include: men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel/accessories/jewelry, formalwear for use in Cinderella’s Closet, purses and wallets, household items and kitchenware, toys, home décor, and antiques/collectibles.



The new location will accept furniture, however anything larger than a side chair requires prior approval. Please email a photo of the item to info@lacasacollection.org.



The following items are NOT accepted at LACASA Collection: used bedding/towels, used socks/undergarments, used swimsuits, fur coats, china sets, porcelain dolls, collector’s plates, used mattresses, cribs/used baby equipment, entertainment centers, or anything with a plug other than lamps.



Donations are not accepted outside of scheduled hours, and cannot be left behind the building. Donors are also asked to be mindful of not over packing bags/boxes out of safety concerns for staff and volunteers who process donations.



A grand opening date for the new location will be announced soon, as well as days/times for Cinderella’s Closet Homecoming Boutique.



LACASA Center is a locally based organization dedicated to helping victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The non-profit provides critical services and educational programs that build awareness about interpersonal violence and help prevent abuse in the community.