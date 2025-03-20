LACASA To Raise Awareness Of Child Abuse In April

March 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month and LACASA is encouraging the community to focus on ways to empower the community to protect children.



The agency, which is dedicated to providing hope and healing to victims and survivors of interpersonal violence, is sponsoring a series of educational and engaging events aimed at fostering a safe and nurturing environment for all kids in Livingston County.



On Wednesday, April 2nd at noon at the Howell Carnegie District Library, LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council will host the annual Plant a Pinwheel celebration. The event features guest speakers, a performance by students from Voyager Elementary School in Howell, and the presentation of the CAP Council’s 2025 Champions for Children awards.



LACASA’s CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor said "When people and organizations demonstrate the power of compassion, empathy, and caring, it strengthens the fabric of our community and gives kids the support they need to thrive. By honoring positive role models for kids, we inspire future generations to create a safer and more nurturing community for all."





The CAP Council offered the following ways to make a big difference in the life of a child:



- Be a friend to a parent you know. Ask how their children are doing. Draw from your own experiences to provide reassurance and support. If a parent seems to be struggling, show you understand and offer help.



- Be a friend to a child you know. Remember their names. Smile when you talk with them. Ask them about their day at school. Send them a card in the mail.



- Volunteer for programs in your community that support children and families.





Following last year’s success, the Council is bringing back the “Guess the Location” social media contest with a pop-up pinwheel display at mystery locations around the county. People can look for that on LACASA’s Facebook and Instagram in April.



The CAP Council will also hold a free training series throughout April at LACASA that includes information on reducing child sexual violence and the impact of early childhood trauma on brain development. Details can be found in the provided link.



Naylor added “Child abuse prevention is a year round effort. We are willing to come to any business, organization, or group to educate about efforts people can take to mitigate the harmful effects of child abuse.” To bring critical information to a business or group, email the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org or call 517-548-1350.