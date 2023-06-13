LACASA To Host "Drive Out Child Abuse" Celebrity Golf Scramble

June 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The registration deadline is nearing for an upcoming golf outing that benefits local child abuse programs.



There is still time left to register and play in the LACASA Center’s annual “Drive Out Child Abuse” Celebrity Golf Scramble set for Monday, June 26th at Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton.



All proceeds from the event benefit abused and neglected children from Livingston County.



Players will mix and mingle with professional sports celebrities while playing 18-holes for charity. This year’s featured retired Detroit athletes are Brent Fedyk of the Red Wings; Grant Long and Terry Mills of the Pistons; and Lance Parrish, Frank Tanana and Pat Sheridan of the Tigers.



Each team that registers will be named for a child who receives services at LACASA Center and will play for that child at the outing. Proceeds from the day’s event stay local and benefit LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and LACASA’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program.



The day includes 18-holes of golf with cart, continental breakfast with open bar, two complimentary drink tickets, lunch on the course, games of skill, silent auction, and mid-afternoon awards banquet. Prizes will be awarded for best scoring men’s, women’s and mixed teams.



Those who might not golf are encouraged to come for dinner only and enjoy the festivities.



The recommended registration deadline is Monday, June 12th.



Details are available in the provided link and attachments.