Billboard Reminds Festival-Goers Of Local Man's Disappearance

June 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large billboard near an ongoing music festival in northern Michigan is being used to remind thousands of visitors that a local man who attended the same event is still missing five years later.



Kevin Graves of Highland Township was last seen the evening of July 1st, 2018 at the Electric Forest Music Festival. He was 28-years-old at the time. The billboard features a photo of Graves and urges people at the four-day festival to contact authorities with any tips. Extensive searches were conducted of the 1,000-acre Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, where the festival is held. Volunteers assisted, along with members of Shiawassee Search and Rescue.



Graves’ parents resided in Howell at the time of his disappearance. They decided to put up a billboard on the freeway during the festival this year – which is visible from the middle of it.



Family members haven’t given up hope and have passed out flyers at the festival in following years. The family was asked to leave last year but this year, a plan was reportedly worked out with festival organizers ahead of time.



A Facebook page titled “Help Us Find Kevin Graves” is still active. The link is provided.



Authorities earlier said Graves was at the festival with his girlfriend but they got into an argument and he indicated he was going back to the tent to rest but was not there later.



Graves is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-625-0684 or the Michigan State Police Hart Post 231-873-2171.