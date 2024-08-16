"Blue Moon On The Beach" Party At Kensington Metropark

August 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Once in a Blue Moon – they don’t come around very often, so the Metroparks are taking a step back in time.



A “Blue Moon on the Beach Party” is set this Saturday at Kensington Metropark.



Attendees are encouraged to come party like it’s the 1980s with The Cosmic Groove Band and dress in their 80s best for a night of live music under the stars.



The event comes ahead of a celestial treat for stargazers and others on Monday, August 19th as the full moon will be 2024's first full supermoon. It’s also a blue moon and a sturgeon moon.



For the party at Kensington’s Maple Beach on Kent Lake - as the sky darkens, there will be feature Blue Moon viewing stations, activities, and presentations provided by Metroparks staff and partners.



The event runs from 8 to 11pm and is geared toward all ages. The concert starts at 8pm, followed by the star viewing. Pre-registration is not required.