Kelly Lott Named February Veteran Of The Month

February 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Kelly Lott has been named the Livingston County Veterans Council's February Veteran of the Month.



As an Air Force veteran, Lott served from 1994 to 1998 and was deployed in Iraq during the Gulf War supporting Desert Storm and Desert Shield.



In her role as a C5 Loadmaster, Lott was responsible for overseeing the loading and unloading of cargo, vehicles, and passengers/troops throughout the Middle East.



Lott resides in Fowlerville with her husband, Nate, and their children - Ashton, Nathan, Tucker, and Larson Lott.



Lott serves as the Postmaster at the Fowlerville Post Office and is a member of the Fowlerville VFW Post 6464.