Juveniles Facing Charges For Damaging Hartland Golf Course

July 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Three juveniles caught causing mischief and thousands of dollars in damage to a Hartland Township golf course are facing charges.



Three incidents occurred within roughly the past month at the Dunham Hills Golf Course that involved damage to the greens from a four-wheeler and other miscellaneous damage to equipment including a golf ball washer and wastebasket post.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took an initial complaint June 22nd. Two others were reported on June 28th and this past Sunday evening around 11pm. The estimated damage from the most recent complaint is around $15,000.



Lieutenant Michael Nast tells WHMI they were able to follow tracks to a couple of adjacent properties that led to a subdivision and located the four-wheeler. He says further investigation resulted in a full confession from three male juveniles, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. Nast says the three admitted to the last two incidents but denied having any involvement in the initial complaint.



Malicious destruction of property charges will be requested through the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



Photo - Steve Close