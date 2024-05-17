Tribute Events For Victims Of Dangerous Dogs

May 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Two upcoming events aim to pay tribute to victims of dangerous dogs, raise awareness about the issue, and push for stronger laws.



Fowlerville resident Leticia Spagnuolo is among those involved in a movement to strengthen laws related to dangerous dogs in Michigan after her 4 ½-year-old Yorkie named Pearl was viciously attacked over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022 by a roughly 100-pound bull mastiff mix dog that had jumped a fence with another dog. Pearl was attacked on Tuesday, May 28th and after multiple surgeries, succumbed to her injuries on the 30th.



Spagnuolo went on to form “Justice for Pearl” and has organized two events this month. The first will be held in downtown Fowlerville this Saturday and will include a “chain of victims”. Spagnuolo says they’ll be standing at the four corners of Grand River and Grand Avenue with signs from 10am to noon, as part of a silent protest to bring awareness to the issue and honor victims. She says it’s very casual and people can just show up to show support, or ask any questions.



The second event is a “Michigan Tribute To Victims Of Dangerous Dogs” that will take place on Tuesday, May 28th on the east steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing. It will take place from 10am to 1pm and Spagnuolo encourages anyone impacted to share their stories or just come out for support. An event flyer is attached.



Spagnuolo says the rally is for hope that these attacks can be stopped and there will not be any further victims – adding they’re calling on all legislators to work together to create common-sense laws to help save people, pets, livestock, and property.



Spagnuolo noted that things only seem to be getting worse unfortunately and pointed out that since the last time she talked with WHMI in March, there have been two dog attacks involving serious injuries.



On April 15th, a woman in Norton Shores was severely injured after a dog her son had brought home dragged her out of her home and attacked her on the front lawn.



Just recently this Wednesday, May 15th, a 1-year-old girl and her grandparent were attacked by two dogs at a home in Wixom. The child sustained bites to her face, forehead, lower back and leg; resulting in severe lacerations. She was last listed in critical condition and was to undergo surgery.



More information about Justice for Pearl is available in the provided link.