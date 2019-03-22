New Perjury Charge To Be Filed Against Suspended Judge Brennan

March 22, 2019

A Livingston County judge has made another court appearance related to charges of perjury and destroying evidence in her divorce case.



53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary exam. The hearing took place in Livingston County before Genesee County District Court Judge David Guinn. He has prohibited media from taking photographs or using social media during the hearing, which is centered on three felony charges. While the Michigan Attorney General's Office filed charges of perjury, misconduct in office and destroying evidence against Brennan, it revealed in court Thursday that they will be filing an additional charge of perjury against Brennan tied to her testimony during a Judicial Tenure Commission hearing.



Testimony on Thursday came from former Chief Livingston County Judge David Reader, who related how he had informed Brennan that her husband had filed for divorce and was being represented by Howell Attorney Tom Kizer. Reader had sent Brennan documents so she could recuse herself from hearing her own divorce, but authorities allege she delayed in doing so and then used the interim to destroy evidence connected to her relationship with former State Police Detective Sean Furlong. Also testifying was Brennan’s ex-husband Donald Root and Brennan’s court reporter Felicia Milhouse, who alleged Brennan asked to erase her personal email from her cellphone. The hearing is scheduled to continue April 11th.



Separately, Brennan is accused of unethical acts that could lead to her removal from the bench. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission says Brennan used staff to perform personal services and failed to disclose her relationship with Furlong, the chief prosecution witness in the 2013 murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, over which Brennan presided. Kowalski’s conviction has since been vacated and a new trial ordered.



The Michigan Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on the JTC complaint, announced last month its decision to suspend Brennan, effective immediately but kept her pay and benefits intact. (JM/JK)