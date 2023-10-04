Former Hartland Hockey Player Booted From U Of M Team

October 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former Hartland High School hockey player is off the University of Michigan men’s team after being caught on camera spray-painting racist and homophobic slurs at the Jewish Resource Center near campus.



The Ann Arbor Police Department earlier released surveillance video of two suspects defacing the walkway of the Center on August 22nd.



Defenseman Johnny Druskinis has since been identified as one of the suspects and is no longer listed on the team’s roster. He was a member of the Hartland High School Hockey Team in 2018 and 2019. The team won the state championship both years. The University has since released a statement confirming Druskinis was no longer on the roster “following a violation of team rules".



The other female suspect was reportedly suspended but remains listed on the roster for the U of M Women's Lacrosse team. The pair were said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.



A social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the group StopAntisemitism.org thanked University of Michigan Hockey for “creating actual consequences for antisemitism activity on your campus.” The post stated that Druskinis was given “the boot” after being caught on camera spray painting swastikas onto the Jewish Resource Center during welcome week.



The director of the Jewish Resource Center, Rabbi Fully Eisenberger, told CBS Detroit “he was shocked that no one intervened despite it happening in broad daylight”.



Ann Arbor Police said Rabbi Eisenberger is not pressing charges in the case.