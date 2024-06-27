Brighton High School Athletic Director Named Nat'l. AD of Year

June 27, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Brighton High School Athletic Director John Thompson has won a singular honor by being named the National High School Coaches Association Athletic Director of the year. While Thompson has been the AD at Brighton, the school has won 13 state titles in five different sports.



Thompson was hired by the Brighton Area Schools in 2003 and has led the program ever since — not only at the high school but in the lower grades as well. In 2022 Thompson took on the additional role of administrative head of the community education program, which oversees youth athletics, the Brighton Performing Arts Center, Brighton Aquatics and the Brighton Senior Center.



Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matthew Outlaw said, in his words, “Mr. Thompson’s passion for what he does is obvious, and he has spent his career bringing quality opportunities to thousands of student-athletes." Outlaw said further that Thompson “really cares about the students, the coaches, and believes passionately in the value of educational athletics.”



According to the superintendent, being an athletic director “takes enormous dedication and is a very demanding job." He added that A.D's "work long hours, weekends, and whatever it takes to bring opportunities for students.”



In a press release, the NHSACA said, quote, “The selection of Mr. Thompson from Brighton (Area) Schools reflects positively on his school and community. Athletic Director of the Year selections have been based on the performance of their program over the years and their contribution to the sports, school and community.”



The award was presented Wednesday at the NHSACA Annual Conference at the Bismarck Convention Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, with over 500 coaches and athletic directors in attendance. Thompson was unavailable for immediate comment on the award.