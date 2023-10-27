Regional Jobless Rates Drop In September; Livingston Still Lowest

October 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County continues to hold onto the lowest unemployment rate of Michigan’s 83 counties.



Regional jobless rates across the state dropped in September. Data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget showed seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the month - displaying typical seasonal jobless rate declines.



The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan statistical area or MSA - which includes Livingston County - was the only region to demonstrate a rate increase over the year at three-tenths of a percentage point.



Regional employment was said to be down over the month but up over the year. Decreases across most major industries in the state were partially offset by a large seasonal increase in the government sector.



County unemployment rates were down over the month and the year.



78 of Michigan’s 83 counties demonstrated jobless rate declines between August and September. Unemployment rates fell in 54 counties over the year.



Livingston County again had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%. The highest was in Oscoda County at 6.3%.



Facebook photo.