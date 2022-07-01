Jones Sentenced On Probation Violation For Consuming Alcohol

July 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A state lawmaker involved in a local drunken driving case who violated bond on multiple occasions has now violated probation for consuming alcohol.



Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster appeared before Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty Thursday and pleaded guilty to a probation violation. Jones consumed alcohol after his grandmother died and then failed a test the next day.



Hatty sentenced Jones to 30 days in jail, which will be dismissed if he completes a 30-day inpatient treatment program for substance abuse. In court, Jones said he made a really poor decision and that he checked himself into the program once the test results came back.



On April 6th, 2021 Jones was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a ditch on I-96 near Fowlerville and resisting officers who responded to the scene. Reports showed his blood alcohol content at the time was .19%.



Jones’ problems were further amplified in September when, as he was being taken into Livingston County Jail for multiple bond violations, a handcuff key was discovered taped to the bottom of his foot.



In March, Jones was ordered to serve two years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA). He received 61 days in jail with credit for 61 days served and must also complete 100 hours of community service. Jones could have faced up to 2 years in jail for the April event, and one year for the September incident.



As part of the plea deal reached, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing/resisting a police officer, one count of reckless driving, one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of weapons possession under the influence, and one count of attempted escape awaiting trial- a misdemeanor. In exchange, two additional counts of resisting a police officer, and one count each of operating with a high BAC, bringing a weapon into jail, and attempted escape awaiting trial-felony were dismissed.



The prosecution consented to HYTA status for the resisting/obstructing charges and the possession of a weapon under the influence charge because he was under 26 years of age at the time. The other charges from April were not eligible due to them involving drunk driving and traffic offenses, nor is the September charge due to his age at the time.



Under HYTA, the charges would be removed from Jones’ record if he successfully completes probation and conditions stipulated by the court.



Jones’ attorney has said that his client will be able to retain his HYTA status, despite this most recent violation and objections from prosecutors.