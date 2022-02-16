Michigan Lawmaker Pleads Guilty In Drunken Driving Case

February 16, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A state lawmaker arrested last year near Fowlerville has pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a drunken driving event.



Last April 6th, Democratic State Representative Jewell Jones of Inkster was arrested after crashing his vehicle in a ditch on I-96 and resisting officers who responded to the scene. Reports state his blood alcohol content at the time was .19%. His problems were further amplified in September when, as he was being taken into Livingston County Jail for multiple bond violations, a handcuff key was discovered taped to the bottom of his foot.



This morning, Jones was before Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty, to enter a guilty plea with prosecutors. Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing/resisting a police officer, one count of reckless driving, one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of weapons possession under the influence, and one count of attempted escape awaiting trial- a misdemeanor. In exchange, 2 additional counts of resisting a police officer, and one count each of operating with a high BAC, bringing a weapon into jail, and attempted escape awaiting trial-felony were dismissed.



Judge Hatty set sentencing for March 17th at 8:30 am. Jones, under the agreement, is subject to a minimum of 2 years probation. Judge Hatty informed Jones he could still potentially face up to 2 years in jail for the April event, and one year for the September incident.



The prosecution consented to Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA) status for the resisting/obstructing charges and the possession of a weapon under the influence charge because he was under 26 years of age at the time. The other charges from April are not eligible due to them involving drunk driving and traffic offenses, nor is the September charge due to his age at the time. Charges allowed under the HYTA are removed from court records if the party completes the court’s conditions from sentencing.