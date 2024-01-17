Livingston Sheriff Supports Jet Fighter at Selfridge

January 17, 2024

Dan Martin news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff Michael J Murphy is pushing to base the F-35 Lightning II at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. In a recent opinion piece published by The Detroit News, Sheriff Murphy announced his support for basing the fighter jet at Selfridge, saying he believes the move would bolster the state’s economy and create job opportunities, while enhancing national security.



A 5th generation aircraft, the F-35 Lighting II is said to have capabilities that are second to none. Its advanced avionics, stealth capabilities, and adaptability make it a vital asset to the Air Force and national defense.



In the report, Sherrif Murphy says that he feels the ripple effect of bringing the jet to Selfridge would not only be felt by military personnel stationed at the base, but also by the surrounding communities, where he says employment opportunities are a key factor in lowering crime rates and improving neighborhoods.



Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township near Mount Clemens, has a long history of serving as a crucial defense asset.



Murphy says he stands, “firmly behind the F-35,” and he strongly encourages members of Congress, “to show their support by working to achieve the goal to have the F-35 at Selfridge as soon as possible.