Pinckney Man Enters Plea Following Incident At Food Truck Event

July 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Pinckney man who was arrested at a food truck event after exhibiting disturbing behavior toward children has entered a plea.



38-year-old Jeremy Mills was charged with kidnapping - child enticement, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault and battery, and disorderly person - jostling.



Mills pleaded guilty to four of the charges. The kidnapping - child enticement charge, and one of the assault and battery charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.



Court records show that Mills arraignment in Livingston County Circuit Court was waived and he is scheduled for sentencing August 15th before Judge Matthew McGivney.



The charges stem from an incident on June 21st during a Food Truck Friday event in Pinckney.



Pinckney Police were directed to the east side of the park following reports that a man was playing with young children and the children were very uneasy. A press release said Mills was grabbing, tickling, and holding the children, and had interjected himself into the children’s game of football catch.



When the officer approached the area, Mills threw the football at the officer. Per the release, the officer deflected the football and went to speak with Mills - who said he was a friend of the children’s parents. Others who notified the officer said they had heard Mills tell the children that he was their uncle.



Police said Mills appeared intoxicated and was not cooperative with the officer. A second officer arrived, and it was determined that Mills would be detained pending further investigation. Police said he resisted being placed in handcuffs but was eventually restrained. While being escorted to the police station, Police said Mills screamed obscenities and disrupted the family atmosphere of the event.



Police said further interviews revealed that Mills had repeatedly grabbed a young boy and the boy felt that the subject was going to take him from his parents. When the boy’s parents told the boy to come to them the subject stepped in between them to prevent the parents from taking custody of their child.



Police said Mills did not know any of the children involved or their parents.