Trial Date Set For Man Charged In Fatal Tattoo Shop Shooting

February 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a tattoo shop in downtown Howell last summer is heading to trial.



49-year-old Jeremy Michael Heath of Clarkston is charged with homicide - open murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.



The charges are tied to the shooting of 46-year-old Sean Thompson of Howell at Metro Studios Ink on June 28th, 2024.



Per Howell Police at the time of the incident, officers responded to a complaint of threats at Metro Studios Ink where it was reported that Thompson was on scene causing a disturbance. Police said there was a known history of disputes between business staff and Thompson, and threats of violence were being made by Thompson. Heath fired one shot - striking Thompson and killing him.



Heath is scheduled for a final settlement conference March 7th in Livingston County Circuit Court. If no plea deal is reached, a March 24th trial date has been set.



Separately, Heath was reported to have been connected to a 2009 stabbing death in Holly Township involving a man who was acquitted of molesting children. No one has been charged to date and Michigan State Police have since labeled it a cold case.