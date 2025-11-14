Man Charged With Passing Phony $100 Bills At Local Restaurants

November 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is charged with passing phony $100 bills at unsuspecting merchants in Milford and Highland Township.



21-year-old Javon Lavell Smith is charged in a two-count felony warrant for using the counterfeit $100 bills. He was arrested at his home in Inkster earlier this week by members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.



Smith is charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes. He was arraigned on Tuesday in 52-1 District Court in Novi and released on a personal bond.



Smith is accused of ordering pizzas from restaurants in Milford and Highland Township on October 7th and paying for them with fake $100 bills and then receiving his change. Police said he never returned to pick up either order.



The case was investigated by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation and the Milford Police Department.



Smith has a probable cause conference set for November 19th.