Funeral Services Set For Longtime Local Businessman

May 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A prominent business owner well-known throughout Livingston County has passed away.



83-year-old James Michael Lamb passed away on April 28th and leaves behind quite a legacy.



After serving in Vietnam, Lamb purchased the funeral home in Pinckney. He and his wife Penny ran the Lamb Funeral Home, now Borek Jennings, together while raising their two children in the house that was attached. Lamb and his brother, Gary, went on to purchase a second funeral home in Howell and ran both locations together.



Lamb moved his family to Howell in 1979, which began a journey that led to many additional family businesses including two convenience stores and the first automatic carwash in Livingston County.



Funeral services will take place Thursday from 4 to 8pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Shelters Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held on Friday at 11am at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pinckney. Pastor Jacoba Koppert will serve as celebrant.



Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



Lamb’s full obituary is available in the provided link.