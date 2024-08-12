Woman Killed in I-96 Crash in Western Livingston County

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A Jackson woman was fatally injured when the SUV she was driving went off westbound I-96 west of Fowlerville early Saturday and hit a tree. The accident occurred west of Nicholson Road in Handy Township, near the Livingston-Ingham County line.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say the the 23-year-old woman, who was the lone occupant of a 2017 Dodge Durango, lost control and left the roadway before striking the tree. The victim was not wearing her seat belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed, alcohol and drugs appear to have been involved in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.