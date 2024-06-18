Ingham Co Sheriff's Office: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Leroy Twp

June 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office issued the following release:



On Monday, June 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2900 block of E. Grand River Avenue in Leroy Twp. for a drowning incident. A 5-yearold boy was located in a pool by his family. First responders began CPR and the boy was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he later died.



The child’s name is being withheld at this time.



Our thoughts go out to the boy’s family, friends, and the

community during this difficult time.