First Influenza-Associated Pediatric Death Confirmed In Michigan

March 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first influenza-associated pediatric death in the state for the 2023-2024 flu season.



The reported death involves a child who contracted Influenza A (H1N1). Nationally, there have been at least 93 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this flu season.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “These are tragedies that no family should ever have to endure. Each year influenza claims the lives of dozens of children across the United States. This is why MDHHS continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick and reduces illness severity if someone does get the flu.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that since October there have been at least 28-51 million flu illnesses, 13-24 million flu medical visits, 310,000-640,000 flu hospitalizations, and 20,000-57,000 deaths nationally.



Michigan is currently seeing an increase in influenza cases and the state says it’s not too late to get the flu vaccination this season.



Additional information is available in the Michigan Flu Focus report. That link is provided, along with a press release.