MDOT Launches Survey On Needs Of Individuals With Disabilities

November 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An online survey is seeking public input to identify and understand the needs of individuals with disabilities.



The Michigan Department of Transportation’s Michigan Mobility 2045 state long-range transportation plan is intended to establish a vision and priorities for transportation in the state for the next 25 years. Thus, MDOT is seeking input from the public on potential strategies to deliver Michigan's transportation system through 2045. Residents can provide input on future strategies involving those with disabilities through a new online survey. The survey is designed to help MDOT identify barriers to transportation and develop strategies for Michigan's vibrant and multi-modal transportation future.



Officials say the plan has laid out a new vision, goals and objectives for all modes of transportation in Michigan. Because transportation is the foundation of the state’s economic vitality and quality of life, officials say they need to understand the needs and concerns of all Michiganders. The online survey is part of MDOT's planned outreach to a larger and more diverse group of residents during the plan development phase.



For more information on the plan or to provide comments, the public can visit the provided web link. Photo: MDOT.