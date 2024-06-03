Threat Prompts Lockdown At Lakeland High School

June 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A threat at Lakeland High School in White Lake prompted Huron Valley Schools to implement safety protocols at all four schools on its Bogie Lake campus.



The District says it was made aware that someone claiming to be a student called to warn of threatening behavior around 3:10 this afternoon - an hour after the school’s normal dismissal time.



White Lake Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were alerted and immediately arrived on the scene to investigate.



Although White Lake Police did not believe it was a credible threat, the district says its ammunition dog and an Oakland County K-9 swept Lakeland High School and International Academy-West out of an abundance of caution.



The District said the safety and well-being of students and staff are of utmost importance and it always takes necessary steps to keep them safe.