Howell's Black Iron Coffee Roasters Reopens

June 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic



Black Iron Coffee Roasters is re-opened in downtown Howell. The owners shut it down in December, citing rising costs after COVID, compounded by personal medical issues.



Owner Kevin Ridge calls it a slimmed down version of what customers were familiar with.



"We'll still have baked goods. Maybe not as many selections on syrups for drinks, but all of our main sellers will still be here," he says.



"We did have to raise prices some. Nothing outrageous. We tried to keep it at a bare minimum for any of the raising of prices."



Ridge thanked the community for all the support his family received over the past few months, adding he wants Black Iron Coffee Roasters to continue being an inclusive meeting place for everyone.



A grand re-opening is planned Friday.