Howell's Annual Holiday Girls' Night Out

December 7, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Businesses in downtown Howell will have extended hours Thursday evening for the city’s annual Holiday Girls’ Night Out.



“I think it goes back about 15-20 years. All of the merchants, they stay open late. They stay open until 9 o’clock,” says DDA director Kate Litwin.



“It’s a great night for women, girls, just a whole bunch of people to come out and celebrate and do their holiday shopping, get into the Christmas spirit.”



Parking during the annual events comes at a premium.



“The best option is to park in some of the public lots. The one near the Depot is kind of a hidden gem. The lots behind Cleary’s, behind the Silver Pig. That’s where I would tell most people to park,” says Litwin.



“The majority of the festivities happen within our central business district, the walkable downtown.”