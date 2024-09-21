Howell's Alumni Baseball Game Returns This Weekend

September 21, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell’s alumni baseball game is being played this Saturday.



Game organizer and Howell alum Rich Robinson said this is the game’s 17th year. The game is played every other year to give “more of a reunion feel,” Robinson said.



Opening ceremony starts at 12:15 p.m. on the varsity field. Each player will be introduced, along with the years they played.



Robinson said the game will take about 90 minutes.



“I know everybody’s got eyes on the big Michigan game tomorrow,” Robinson said. “We’ll be out of your hair in plenty of time to watch the Wolverines beat USC.”



The fee to enter is $5 and will benefit the Howell baseball program.