Howell Hospital Named One of Best in State

September 23, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell has been recognized as one of the top 25 hospitals in the state for safety. The facility, the former Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, garnered the "A" in the categories of "Problems with Surgery"; "Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff"; and "Practices to Prevent Errors".



Another area hospital - Chelsea - earned an “A” in the latest rankings as well.



The survey also indicated the Howell hospital achieved the Leapfrog Standard in "Billing Ethics" and “Responding to Never Events” and registered Considerable Achievement in the areas of "Health Care Equity" and "Informed Consent".



Chelsea Hospital was rated among the best in Michigan in the categories of "Practices to Prevent Errors", "Problems with Surgery”, and "Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff".



While Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell has received an “A” for the last three reports, it was given a “B” grade in the 2022 report.



Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades (formerly known as Hospital Safety Scores) are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually and are considered the gold standard of patient safety.



Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ranks 83 hospitals in the state twice a year. Michigan’s achievement of having 25 hospitals with an “A” rating topped the neighboring states of Ohio and Indiana.