UPDATE: Howell Toddler Dies in Accidental Shooting

June 12, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@WHMI.com



According to Howell City Police, a toddler died as a result of an accident in which the child gained access to an apparently unsecured gun, resulting in the tragic shooting.



The incident occurred Sunday evening about 6 pm at a home in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane, north of M-59 on Howell’s far north side. The 2-year-old child was rushed by Livingston County EMS to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.



Authorities are currently investigating family members of the deceased toddler, and the owner of the residence in which the incident occurred. The father and owner of the home may have ties to law enforcement; however, that has not yet been officially released by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Police are releasing no further information at this time, including names of those involved, during the investigation.