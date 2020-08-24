Howell Man Busted In Sex Sting
August 24, 2020
By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A Livingston County man is facing criminal charges after being busted as part of an underage sex sting operation.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson recently released more information about 17 arrests that were made as part of stings conducted by GHOST or the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team. The task force works to apprehend people who attempt to have sexual relations with children. Six undercover sting operations and one rescue mission were conducted throughout Genesee County between March and August with deputies posing as teens talking to people through social media, and then eventually setting up a time and place to meet.
One of those arrested was 38-year-old Michael Beaudoin of Howell, who was alleged to have tried to arrange a meeting on June 23rd for sex with someone he thought was 15 years old. Sheriff Swanson said that Beaudoin brought Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola to have mixed drinks with the minor. He was charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
A probable cause conference was held last week in 67th District Court in Fenton at which time a competency evaluation was ordered to determine Beaudoin’s criminal responsibility.
Picture - Genesee County Sheriff's Office Facebook