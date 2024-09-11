HPS To Host Meeting For Local Contractors On Bond Projects

September 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming meeting is set for local contractors to learn more about the bidding process for bond projects in Howell Public Schools.



The district, in partnership with its construction management firm, Auch Construction, will host a meeting for local contractors to learn about the process for submitting proposals for upcoming projects funded by the “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future” Bond.



The meeting will take place on Monday, September 23rd from noon to 1pm at the Livingston Educational Service Agency. A light lunch will be provided.



During the meeting, local contractors will be introduced to the upcoming projects, learn how requests for proposals and bid notices will be shared, review bonding and insurance requirements and discuss the qualification process, offering valuable insight into the bidding process. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions about the bidding process.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “We value the strong relationships we have with our local business community and are thankful for the support they provide our district. This meeting is an important step in ensuring that our local businesses have the opportunity to participate in these exciting projects, which will help shape the future of our schools and community.”



Voters approved the bond in November 2023. It will allow for the replacement of Northwest Elementary and Southwest Elementary schools, a major renovation of Highlander Way Middle School, and a new community center. Additionally, it provides funding to enhance school safety and improve facilities and technology across Howell Public Schools.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is located at 1425 W. Grand River in Howell. The meeting will be held in the Collaboration Room.