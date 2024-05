I-96 Howell Rest Area Closed This Weekend

May 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy rest area will be closed this weekend in the Howell area.



Starting at 8pm Friday, MDOT will close the Howell Rest Area on eastbound I-96 while crews perform maintenance on the exit ramp to the facility.



The rest area will be closed until 6am on Monday.



MDOT says the improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in that area of I-96, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.