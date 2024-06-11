Howell Recreation Millage Listening Session Wednesday

June 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another learning session is set for tomorrow night to help educate the community about the proposed Howell Recreation millage that will appear before voters in August.



The proposal affects residents of the City of Howell, and Genoa, Howell, Marion, and Oceola Townships who are also part of the Howell Public Schools district.



If passed, the millage will generate funding for five years to be dedicated exclusively to improving and maintaining recreation programming, facilities, and amenities in the Howell area while keeping program costs low.



Wednesday’s informational learning session will run from 6:30 to 8:30pm at the Oceola Community Center.



Another millage learning session will take place on Thursday, June 20th and provide an opportunity for community members over the age of 50 to learn more about the proposal and get any questions answered. That session will take place from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Howell Senior Center and those looking to attend are asked to RSVP.



Details are available in the provided link.