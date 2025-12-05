Howell Police Department Welcomes Newest Member

December 5, 2025

The newest member of the Howell Police Department was officially sworn in at a recent City Council meeting.



Officer Hunter Redding was administered the oath of office, followed by the pinning of his badge by his wife and family.



Officer Redding attended Pinckney High School, and served in the Marine Corps before becoming a law enforcement professional.



Mayor Nikolas Hertrich stated during the meeting that Redding grew up in military household and bounced around the United State before moving back to Pinckney and graduating from high school there in 2015. He served in the Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019 as a military police officer stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Hertrich went on to say Redding then moved to Anchorage, Alaska where his wife was stationed in the Air Force and became a member of the Anchorage Police Department from 2021 to 2024. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves, before moving back to Michigan.



The City said it welcomes Redding’s “dedication, leadership, and commitment to public safety to our local community and neighbors”.





