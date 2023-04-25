Construction Underway On HHS Senior Survivor Playground

April 25, 2023

Construction is finally underway on an all-inclusive playground in Genoa Township.



Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.



Genoa Township also increased its contribution toward the project. It’s being built between the soccer field and the upper parking lot at the Genoa Township Park, on the township property off Dorr Road. The playground will feature nature-inspired structures, with the goal being to provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together.



Township Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI it’s very exciting now that things are finally moving along. He noted that site fencing is up and there’s been a lot of earth moving taking place. Rogers added that if anything, they’ll need to continue to work on addressing parking as he thinks the playground will be very popular.



Different aspects of the playground will be designed to meet the needs of children who have mobility impairments, autism, or are sight or hearing-impaired. Everything will be accessible but their unique abilities will determine what they can do. The playground will be developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities by offering a wide range of challenging play opportunities where all children can interact.



Officials stress the focus will be on abilities, not disabilities.



Visitors to the park are asked to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from the fenced-in construction site. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-summer.



