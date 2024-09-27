Howell HS Student Selected For MDE Student Advisory Council

September 27, 2024

A Howell High School student has been selected to serve on a prestigious council.



Aliya Farrand, a senior at Howell High School, has been selected to serve on the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Student Advisory Council for the 2024-2025 school year.



The prestigious council gives students from across the state a unique opportunity to offer their perspectives on educational policies and initiatives.



The MDE Student Advisory Council, sponsored by State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice, aims to amplify student voices in the education system.

Farrand chose to apply for the council at the suggestion of Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor and Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock.



Each year, the council focuses on critical issues affecting students within Michigan.



As a member of the council, Farrand will attend monthly meetings facilitated by fellow council members. The meetings will provide a platform for students to engage directly with Dr. Rice and other MDE leaders, offering feedback on ongoing and new MDE initiatives. Council members are also encouraged to participate in additional workgroups and are expected to contribute to at least one meeting by taking on roles such as note-taking or facilitation.



Farrand said “I hope to be able to make an impact by presenting my ideas to the council with my unique background in education. During our last meeting, we talked about joining different breakout groups that focus on different issues. I hope I am chosen to be a part of the chronic absenteeism group. This group will focus on the different reasons why kids might miss 10% or more of their school days and come up with a goal on how to reduce absenteeism and increase student engagement. I am very honored to be chosen to be a part of this council and look forward to representing our school.”



Schrock commented "We are incredibly proud of Aliya for being selected to represent our school on the MDE Student Advisory Council. I know that she will provide valuable insights to state leaders and empower her to advocate for positive changes within the education system. This is an excellent opportunity for her to contribute to meaningful discussions that will shape the future of education in Michigan”.



For the 2024-25 school year, the MDE Student Advisory Council will meet monthly with Dr. Rice and other MDE department leaders to provide perspective and feedback on new or ongoing MDE initiatives and efforts.