Howell High School Teacher Selected For James Madison Fellowship

June 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Aaron Grenier, a social studies teacher at Howell High School, has been awarded the prestigious James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.



The honor is part of the thirty-second annual fellowship competition, which selected 53 outstanding teachers nationwide.



Grenier was chosen from a pool of highly qualified applicants in a rigorous selection process with applicants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation's island and trust territories.



This fall, Grenier will begin an online Master's program at Gettysburg College in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. As part of the program, Grenier will have the opportunity to take a 4-week course next summer on a university campus in Washington, D.C., with a history scholar. The course will include visits to many historical sites and landmarks.



Grenier said "I am so excited for how this opportunity will help me continue to grow professionally and help me reflect on my practice as I continue to teach my students about the Constitution and how they can be good citizens".



The James Madison Fellowship is dedicated to supporting the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics. Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged as "the Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights," the fellowship provides up to $24,000 towards a master's degree. The program requires a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.



The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation, established by an Act of Congress in 1986, is an independent agency of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government. More information about the fellowship can be found at www.jamesmadison.gov.