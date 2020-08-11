Howell Farmer's Market Planning Special Saturday Hours

While COVID-19 has forced the annual Howell Melon Fest to cancel many of its activities and adapt others to the reality of a pandemic, there is still one staple of the celebration that is in abundance; The Howell Melon.



With local farmers reporting an abundance of the unique melons available for purchase, the Howell Farmer’s Market will be doing double duty this weekend, opening up on Saturday from 9am to 2pm, as well as on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.



Colleen Monroe is the Market Manager and says the extra day will give farmers an opportunity to make up some of the sales they lost during the shutdown, noting that many of them weren’t eligible for federal stimulus funds. The market will be in its usual location on Saturday at the corner of State and Clinton streets.



Another annual tradition will also be in place both days. The Howell Rotary will be selling Melon Ice Cream on the lawn of the historic courthouse, with proceeds helping fund their various community activities.