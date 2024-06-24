Informational Meeting On Howell Depot Lot Project Tuesday

An informational meeting is set tomorrow for community members and stakeholders about the upcoming Depot Lot Improvement Project in downtown Howell.



Tuesday’s meeting will take place from 4 to 6pm at the Historic Train Depot located at Walnut and Wetmore Streets. It’s open house-style and information stations will be set up. City staff and consultants will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.



The 2025 Depot Lot project was made possible through city funding and two grants. One is from the State of Michigan—MEDC Public Gathering Space Initiative grant of $2 (m) million; the other is $750,000 in Community Project Funding through local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Office.



Some of the project amenities include an ice rink with skate rentals and locker rooms in the winter, new restrooms, a fire pit, a water feature, and various seating. Around 200 new parking spots are also part of plans, along with new electric vehicle charging stations.



A meeting flyer is attached, and a link to the project page is provided.