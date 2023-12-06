Howell DDA to Start 2024 Budget Talks

December 6, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell’s Downtown Development Authority is looking ahead to 2024. Director Kate Litwin says Wednesday night’s meeting involves some year-end housekeeping items, but also a brainstorming of ideas heading into the new year.



“Giving updates on the possible vacancy of one our rental spaces. Also, some repairs that happened to the apartment upstairs. Right before Thanksgiving, the heat went out and we had to do repairs,” she says.



“We’re taking a really good hard look and focus on marketing and things we can do to support our downtown business ecosystem, and really allow our local merchants to thrive and compete against the big box stores and online merchants like Amazon.”



Litwin says the DDA board is considering new flower pots around downtown Howell and other ideas.



“Approving those purchases and getting that ready for spring and summer, because it’s coming faster than we know.”

Wednesday night’s meeting begins at 6:30 in City Hall chambers.