Howell Couple Finishes Boston Marathon

April 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Howell couple completed the Boston Marathon on Monday.



The 127th Boston Marathon took place on April 17th, starting in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and ending in Boston's Copley Square.



Clay and Stephanie Woll ran the 26.2 mile race alongside 10 competitors from Pinckney, Hartland, Howell, and Brighton.



Stephanie was Livingston County’s top female finisher, with a race-time of 3 hours, 29 minutes.



The Wolls trained in Howell as well as Kensington MetroPark.



They trained for the race while parenting four young children, all under the age of 4.