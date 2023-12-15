Howell Asks Marion Twp to Remove Ozone Station for Loop Project

December 15, 2023

Marion Township is planning to remove a decades old ozone station near Old Pinckney Road, to make way for a City of Howell project.



“Their proposed loop road, which is going to come down by the real estate office, down Old Pinckney to the bottom of the hill there, and then turn sort of easterly. They’re going to put a bigger bridge there, and our ozone station will be in the way. So, they want it out of there,” Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey said Thursday.



Hanvey said the ozone station was installed about 25 years ago increase flow and reduce an odor caused by a buildup of hydrated sulfite, but has gone unused for years.



“We went out there on day and they ran it for ten minutes and said it was working, but it was never attached properly. So, it’s never been used.”



No decision yet on whether to sell it or who will pay for the removal.